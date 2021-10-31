Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 2nd session of G20 Summit today
Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 2nd session of G20 Summit today

  • Breaking News Updates October 31, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 06:34 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  • Oct 31, 2021 06:34 AM IST

    One more case lodged against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, total 3 cases: Pune Police

    The Pune Police have informed that one more case has been registered against Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in cruise raid case) under sections 420,409,506(2), 120(b) of IPC, and arms act 3(b). So far, a total of 3 cases have been lodged against him. Gosavi is in police custody till November 5.

  • Oct 31, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    Amit Shah to address 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' event in Gujarat

    Union home minister Amit Shah will on Sunday address the Rashtriya Ekta Divas or National Unity Day celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadiya in Gujarat. Shah is also scheduled to address the event. Read more

  • Oct 31, 2021 06:23 AM IST

    PM Modi to attend second session of G20 Summit on climate change today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit on climate change and environment. He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Read more

Topics
breaking news
india news

Updated on Oct 31, 2021 06:29 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Amit Shah to address 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' event in Gujarat

  • Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the celebrations, alongside Shah, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the chief minister's office confirmed in a tweet.
Union home minister Amit Shah.(File Photo / PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah.(File Photo / PTI)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi to talk climate at G20 meet today, destination Glasgow next for COP26

The second session of the G20 summit on Sunday, focusing on climate and the environment, is being seen as an important stepping stone to the UN's COP26 climate summit attended by almost 200 countries, in Glasgow, Scotland, where most of the G20 leaders will fly directly from Rome.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several world leaders assemble for a ‘family photo’ at Roma Convention Center at the G20 Summit in Rome on Saturday.&nbsp;(ANI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several world leaders assemble for a ‘family photo’ at Roma Convention Center at the G20 Summit in Rome on Saturday. (ANI )
Published on Oct 31, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Bursting of green crackers allowed in Gurugram and UP for 2 hrs on Diwali

  • Though an order by the Gurugram deputy commissioner mentioned that bursting of crackers will be allowed between 8pm and 10pm, the Uttar Pradesh government order did not specify the hours.
Bursting of crackers on Diwali (to be celebrated this year on November 4) are known to have caused immense pollution(File photo for representation)
Bursting of crackers on Diwali (to be celebrated this year on November 4) are known to have caused immense pollution(File photo for representation)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 02:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram/noida
Sunday, October 31, 2021
