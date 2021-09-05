Home / India News / Breaking news: US president Biden, First Lady to visit all 3 sites of 9/11 attacks on September 11
Live

Breaking news: US president Biden, First Lady to visit all 3 sites of 9/11 attacks on September 11

Breaking News Updates September 05, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 05:44 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 05, 2021 05:44 AM IST

    US president, First Lady to travel to all 3 sites of 9/11 attacks: White House

    On Saturday, September 11, president Joe Biden and the First Lady will honor and pay respects to the lives lost 20 years ago with travel to all three sites of the 9/11 attacks - New York City, Shanksville, and the Pentagon: White House

  • SEP 05, 2021 05:12 AM IST

    Farmers to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar today

    Farmers protesting against the three central farm laws will hold a mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar today. According to organisers, lakhs of farmers will attend the event.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)(File Photo)
india news

Teachers' Day 2021: President Kovind to honour 44 meritorious teachers today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The hour-long ceremony will begin at 10:30am. It is being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
india news

Breaking news: Biden, First Lady to visit all 3 sites of 9/11 attacks on Sept 11

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 05, 2021:
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

Assembly bypolls to Mamata’s home seat, 3 others to be held on Sept 30

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/kolkata
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:21 AM IST
Apart from Bhabanipur, the bypolls will be held to Jangipur, Samerganj (West Bengal), and Pipli (Odisha) assembly seats.
The upcoming building at the new campus of the Jharkhand Central University. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Land acquisition for Jharkhand Central University delayed, land owner moves court

By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:07 AM IST
The land acquisition process for the university was started by the Jharkhand government in 2011 to build the university’s permanent campus, over a kilometre from the Ring Road. The state government was to provide 500 acres of land.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla acknowledged that India currently has no immediate substantial engagement with Afghanistan, and described New Delhi’s contacts with the Taliban as limited. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

India, US keeping close watch on Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan: Harsh Shringla

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 01:51 AM IST
India is closely engaged with the US on developments in Afghanistan, and both sides have adopted a wait and watch policy towards the Taliban and are calibrating their actions in response to the evolving situation
Raju Shetti is considered a strong farmer leader with good grassroots support. (Archive)
india news

Fissures emerge in Maharashtra as Raju Shetti hits out at NCP over MLC names

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:13 AM IST
In response, NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed surprise and rejected the speculation that the MVA has requested governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to drop Shetti’s name from the list of 12 people recommended to be appointed as MLC
In case of insured vehicles, the state will pay the compensation to the victim or their dependents through the corpus fund and recover the amount from the insurance firm after the tribunal settles the case within the stipulated 60 days. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar first state to simplify road accident claims

By Ruchir Kumar, Hindustan Times, Patna
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:50 AM IST
The new rules allow immediate payment of 5 lakh as interim compensation for death and 50,000 for grievous injury to dependents or victims of road traffic accidents, involving vehicles that are insured, uninsured or involved in hit-and-run case.
If the visit does go ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the annual UN General Assembly in New York and hold his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. (PTI)
india news

Preparations underway for PM’s possible visit to US this month

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The first face-to-face meeting of leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, after their maiden virtual summit in March, was being seen as the centrepiece of a visit to the US by Modi
Farmers stage a protest as security personnel look on, in Noida on September 3. (PTI)
india news

Farmers to hold mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar today

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Meerut
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, said thousands of people from across the country were set to take part in the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets members from different groups of Assam after signing the Karbi Anglong Peace agreement at the Home Ministry in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Centre signs tripartite Karbi Anglong agreement, announces funds for development

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:33 AM IST
A total of 1,040 militants of five militant groups surrendered along with their weapons during an event at Guwahati in Assam on February 25. The five groups are Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Kuki Liberation Front ( KLF), United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA) and Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT).
Union home minister Amit Shah greets members from different groups of Assam, after the Karbi Anglong Peace agreement at Home Ministry, North Block in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)
india news

Govt signs peace accord with 5 insurgent groups of Assam

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present on the occasion, said the accord will bring lasting peace and all round development in Karbi Anglong
Police said efforts are on to nab the accused who fled the area. (Representational image)
india news

17-year-old girl held captive, raped by 3 in Uttar Pradesh: Police

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
According to police, the teen, who works in a private company, was sexually assaulted on Thursday and made her escape on Friday while she was being taken to another place
Union home minister Amit Shah felicitates police personnel during the 51st Foundation Day celebration of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
india news

Independence, freedom of expression of citizens crucial in democracy; good policing must: Shah

By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:44 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the most important thing in a democracy is a citizen’s independence and freedom of expression which is directly linked to good policing, and this needs to be continuously improved
The Southern India Mills’ Association lauded the decision on the revoking of the tax as it would benefit 200k farmers and help increase cotton production from 500k bales to 2.5 million bales by 2030. (REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE)
india news

Textile bodies welcome tn’s move to remove 1% cotton cess

By Press Trust of India, Coimbatore
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry T Rajkumar told reporters in Coimbatore on Saturday that the scrapping of cess, which was a long-pending demand, would benefit cotton farmers and the industry across the cotton textile value chain.
The analysis also said that Kannada, which is the official language of the city, was listed as the mother tongue by 44.62% of the city’s population. Other major languages include Tamil (15%), Telugu (14%), Urdu (12%), Hindi (6%), and Malayalam (3%). (PTI)
india news

Migrations and their effect on Bengaluru’s lingual diversity

By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:13 AM IST
A recent analysis of the 2011 Census suggested, with over 107 languages spoken, Bengaluru is one of the most linguistically diverse cities in India
