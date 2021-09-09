Breaking news: Rescue ops continue in Assam's Jorhat where 2 boats collided in Brahmaputra river
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 07:50 AM
Assam boat tragedy: Rescue ops continue
Rescue operations continue in Assam's Jorhat, where two boats collided in the Brahmaputra, resulting in capsizing of one of the boats.
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 07:25 AM
Fire at Covid-19 hospital in North Macedonia kills 10
10 people lost their lives due to a fire which broke out at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Tetovo in North Macedonia.
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 06:57 AM
Covid-19: Japan to extend state of emergency till September 30
Japan is likely to extend state of emergency in 19 areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, till September 30, from the current expiration deadline of September 12.
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 06:35 AM
‘US not in rush to recognise Taliban govt’: White House
The White House has said that the United States is in “no rush” to recognise the new interim Taliban government in Afghanistan. “This is a caretaker cabinet that includes four former imprisoned Taliban fighters,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday (local time).