Daily Covid bulletin: Two deaths, 29 fresh cases in Punjab, infection toll reaches 16,451

Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 29 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 6,00,940, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department. Till now, the infection has claimed 16,451 lives in the state. Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported seven cases, followed by four each in Barnala and Pathankot.

The number of active cases in the state was 320. Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,169.