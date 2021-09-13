Breaking news: North Korea reportedly test-fires long-range cruise missiles
SEP 13, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Gujarat CM-elect to take oath today
First-time MLA Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat chief minister at 2:20pm today. Union home minister Amit Shah to attend ceremony.
SEP 13, 2021 06:08 AM IST
At least 4 injured in explosion in Atlanta
Four people sustained minor injuries after an explosion rocked a building in suburban Atlanta, causing the three-story structure to partially collapse.
SEP 13, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Light intensity rain in Delhi, adjoining areas during next 2 hours: IMD
Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, Garhmukteshwar, Bagpat, Kaithal, and Rohtak during the next 2 hours: IMD
SEP 13, 2021 05:12 AM IST
North Korea test-fires newly-developed long-range cruise missiles: Report
North Korea test-fires newly-developed new-type long-range cruise missiles, reports its state media KCNA.
Bhabanipur by-polls: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to file her nomination papers today
- Tibrewal kickstarted her campaign on Sunday by painting the BJP’s symbol of lotus on a wall in Bhabanipur.