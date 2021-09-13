Home / India News / Breaking news: North Korea reportedly test-fires long-range cruise missiles
Live

Breaking news: North Korea reportedly test-fires long-range cruise missiles

Breaking News Updates September 13, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 06:35 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 13, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    Gujarat CM-elect to take oath today

    First-time MLA Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat chief minister at 2:20pm today. Union home minister Amit Shah to attend ceremony.

  • SEP 13, 2021 06:08 AM IST

    At least 4 injured in explosion in Atlanta

    Four people sustained minor injuries after an explosion rocked a building in suburban Atlanta, causing the three-story structure to partially collapse.

  • SEP 13, 2021 05:36 AM IST

    Light intensity rain in Delhi, adjoining areas during next 2 hours: IMD

    Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, Garhmukteshwar, Bagpat, Kaithal, and Rohtak during the next 2 hours: IMD

  • SEP 13, 2021 05:12 AM IST

    North Korea test-fires newly-developed long-range cruise missiles: Report

    North Korea test-fires newly-developed new-type long-range cruise missiles, reports its state media KCNA.

Topics
breaking news india news
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal flashes the victory sign after the announcement of her name as the party candidate for Bhawanipore Assembly constituency at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata. (PTI PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Bhabanipur by-polls: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to file her nomination papers today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • Tibrewal kickstarted her campaign on Sunday by painting the BJP’s symbol of lotus on a wall in Bhabanipur.
Image used only for representative purpose
india news

Light intensity rain in Delhi, neighbouring states today: IMD

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 05:55 AM IST
A depression which has developed over northwest Bay of Bengal will cross north Odisha coast by early morning, the weather body said.
Bhupendra Patel will succeed Vijay Rupani as the Gujarat chief minister.&nbsp;(PTI Photo)
india news

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today, Amit Shah to attend ceremony

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Bhupendra Patel met Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Sunday to stake a claim to the top post in the state and was accompanied by his predecessor Vijay Rupani and a delegation of BJP leaders.
Stalin appealed to students to not lose hope and assured them that the DMK government will pass a bill in the state assembly on Monday, seeking permanent exemption from NEET.(PTI file photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu NEET aspirant kills self, CM says will move bill against exam

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 05:15 AM IST
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for admission in undergraduate medical courses was conducted across 202 cities on Sunday, after the Supreme Court recently rejected a plea by a group of students to postpone the exam.
india news

Police and state disaster response force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and four bodies have been recovered, officials added.(Representative image)
india news

4 of family killed in Baramulla cloudburst, one missing: Officials

Agencies | , Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 05:03 AM IST
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Tariq Khari (8), Shahnaza Begum (30), Naziya Akther (14) and Arif Hussain Khari (5), all residents of Kalsiyan Nowshera area of Rajouri in Jammu region, police said.
The encounter started when terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police in the forest area of Dori Maal near Barote Gali in Manjakote area, they said. (Agency)
india news

Forces shoot dead terrorist in J&K gunfight

By Press Trust of India, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
They said the search operation was launched in the area and in parts of Thanamandi in the early hours of Sunday after intelligence inputs suggested movement by a fresh group of terrorists who managed to sneak into this side and were hiding in the forest area.
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu (AFP)
india news

Sidhu writes to captain, urges him to take action on farmers’ demands

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Asserting that the Congress stood by farmers’ agitation against the farm laws at every stage, Sidhu, however, asked the state government, “we must do more” and “not let the three black laws be implemented in Punjab at any cost.” Sidhu wrote to the chief minister two days after meeting representatives of 32 farm bodies which had raised their demands with him.
On August 17, Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre on the pleas, making it clear that it did not want the government to disclose anything which compromises national security. (HT PHOTO)
india news

SC to hear petitions calling for probe into Pegasus row today

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:57 AM IST
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had on September 7 had granted more time to the Centre to decide on filing a further response on the petitions after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that due to some difficulties he could not meet the officials concerned to take a decision on the filing of the second affidavit.
J&K policeman gunned down by terrorist (HT photo)
india news

Terrorist guns down J&K cop

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 02:55 AM IST
Probationary sub-inspector (SI) Arshid Ahmad was shot at twice from behind in Khanyar area, police said. He was immediately rushed to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura where he succumbed to injuries, they added.
File photo: Tamil Nadu’s outgoing Governor Banwarilal Purohit will now take charge as the Governor of Punjab. (ANI)
india news

‘There were issues that tested patience,’ says TN’s outgoing Governor in farewell note

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:12 AM IST
In October 2017, Banwarilal Purohit was appointed the 14th Governor of Tamil Nadu when the state was reeling under a political crisis following J Jayalalithaa’s death.
New Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (PTI)
india news

Bhupendra Patel: How first-time MLA rose up political ranks to helm Gujarat

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhupendra
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 03:01 AM IST
Bhupendra Patel is believed to be a close confidante of Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel
National Disaster Response Force personnel search for missing people after two passenger ferries collided Wednesday in the river Brahmaputra, near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat on September 9. (AP)
india news

Assam announces new rules for ferry services after boat accident on Brahmaputra

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The regulations for new ferry services in Assam were drawn up at a review meeting held on Saturday evening by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during the inauguration of a 48-bed facility & 250 LPM oxygen plant at KSRTC Hospital, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)
india news

Karnataka reports 803 new Covid cases, 17 fatalities

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Out of the 803 new cases reported on Sunday, 255 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 107 discharges and six deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 16,656. While the positivity rate for the day was 0.80%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.11%.
A special RT-PCR and antigen test camp in Mumbai. (HT photo/Vijay Bate)
india news

CSIR transfers saline gargle RT-PCR testing tech to MSME industry

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
As part of the RT-PCR test technology transfer deal, the licensees are expected to set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of compact, easy-to-use kits.
