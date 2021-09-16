Home / India News / Breaking: China launches emergency response after earthquake hits Sichuan
Breaking: China launches emergency response after earthquake hits Sichuan

Breaking News Updates September 16, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:14 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 16, 2021 05:13 AM IST

    In first, SpaceX to send all-civilian crew into Earth orbit

    SpaceX is preparing to send the first all-civilian crew into Earth's orbit Wednesday evening, capping a summer of private spaceflight with one of the most ambitious tourism missions to date.

  • SEP 16, 2021 05:05 AM IST

    China launches emergency response after magnitude 6 earthquake hits Sichuan

    China said on Thursday it had launched an emergency response after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the southwestern province of Sichuan early in the morning, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Topics
breaking news india news
india news

Breaking: China launches emergency response after earthquake hits Sichuan

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:14 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 16, 2021:
Aspirants leave from the examination centre after completing their JEE Main exams in Patna. The JEE Main-2021 results were announced late on Tuesday night. (PTI)
india news

44 students get 100 percentile in JEE(Main), 18 secure rank 1

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:44 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the nodal agency to conduct various entrance exams in the county, said it has debarred 20 students from taking the JEE (Main) exams for three years on account of using “unfair means”
CTA head Penpa Tsering said if the Chinese government is serious about the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, it “should be giving more attention to the living 14th Dalai Lama than the future 15th Dalai Lama” (Kdt24 via Wikimedia Commons)
india news

Only Dalai Lama can decide on his reincarnation: CTA head Penpa Tsering

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:40 AM IST
Penpa Tsering said in an interview that China’s efforts to play a decisive role in the selection of the next Dalai Lama amounted to “politicisation of the whole reincarnation issue”.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday held a virtual conference with all Lieutenant Governors to discuss farm schemes, especially the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. (PTI file)
india news

Amid farm protest, Tomar holds talk with Lieutenant Governors over agri schemes

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:18 AM IST
The move to collaborate closely with provincial authorities on policies in the farm sector, which supports half the Indian population, comes amid the ongoing farm protests in states, especially in states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh
Action under FCRA: The government has taken action against several foreign agencies under the FCRA rules, restricting them from funding Indian NGOs without specific approval from the government
india news

FCRA: Govt restricts funding by 10 foreign agencies to Indian NGOs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:11 AM IST
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) redflagged 10 foreign agencies, placing them in prior reference category, which bars them from funding Indian NGOs without the central government’s permission under FCRA law.
:Poor students from pandemic-struck homes get free education, meals at an NGO at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai(Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
india news

Govt restricts funding by 10 foreign agencies to Indian NGOs

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:35 AM IST
  • Over the last few years, the government has taken action against several international organisations including Greenpeace, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Compassion International, and Open Society Foundation.
Officials cited an increase in the number of sessions for the exams as the reason for the record NTA scores.(AFP)
india news

44 students get 100 percentile in JEE(Main), 18 secure rank 1

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:13 AM IST
  • For the first time, the JEE (Mains) was conducted in four sessions this year in order to offer more opportunities to students to improve their scores.
In a bid to avoid river water disputes between the two Telugu states post bifurcation of the combined state, provisions were incorporated in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014 for the effective management of river waters by constituting river management boards for Godavari and Krishna rivers. (Image used for representation). (FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Centre set to take charge of irrigation projects in Telugu states

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Similarly, another 70-odd projects on Godavari river including Kaleshwaram and Polavaram would be brought under the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). Both the boards would be directly under the control of the Union ministry of Jal Shakti.
In Chennai, crimes against women have been declining between 2018 and 2020 at 761, 729 and 576 .Coimbatore and Chennai--- are the safest for women to live in as they have the lowest rate for crimes against women compared to 19 other metro cities in the country. (AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Crimes against women lowest in Coimbatore, Chennai, reveals NCRB report

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Experts say that the lowest crime rate against women in Tamil Nadu cities can be attributed to two factors- lack of reporting and prevention mechanisms.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy spoke against the leadership of the Janata Party and then Janata Dal as well. (PTI)
india news

CM Bommai calls Subramanian Swamy a ‘freelance politician’

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:50 AM IST
“You know well about Subramanian Swamy. Whichever party he is in, he is like a freelance politician,” Bommai said during a debate on price rise in the Karnataka assembly.
HT Image
india news

Haritha leaders criticise League for ignoring harassment complaint

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Former leaders of Haritha, the women students’ wing of the Indian Union Muslim League lashed out at the party on Wednesday for ignoring their complaints against some of their male colleagues who allegedly defamed and verbally attacked them
Karnataka, Sept 06 (ANI): Primary School students attend a class following COVID guidelines as schools reopened after more then one and half years, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Shashidhar Byrappa)
india news

Covid-19: 1,116 new cases, 8 deaths in Karnataka

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 1,116 new cases of Covid-19 and 8 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,964,083 and death toll to 37,537, the health department said
The rate of crime, which is incidence per 100,000 population, against women last year is 9 in Coimbatore and 13.4 in Chennai. (Photo for representation)
india news

Crime rate against women lowest in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, Chennai: NCRB data

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:45 AM IST
In Coimbatore, the number of crimes against women was 107 in 2018 which dipped to 85 in 2019 and went up to 97 in 2020 with a charge-sheeting rate of 97.9%, the data shows.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
india news

CBI court dismisses plea seeking cancellation of Jagan’s bail

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The CBI court also dismissed a separate petition filed by Raju seeking cancellation of bail of Jagan’s close aide and YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy, who is the second accused in the alleged case.
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss talking to media. (HT PHOTO)
india news

PMK to contest rural body polls alone, to remain in NDA

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:41 AM IST
On late Tuesday night, PMK chief GK Mani released a statement announcing that they will go alone in the polls to be held on October 6 and October 9. He added that this was being made with approval of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and youth wing secretary Anbumani Ramadoss
