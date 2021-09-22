Home / India News / Breaking news: Taliban seeks representation at UN, names new envoy
Breaking news: Taliban seeks representation at UN, names new envoy

  • Breaking News Updates September 22, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 07:51 AM IST

  • SEP 22, 2021 07:51 AM IST

    Customs dept arrests 2 officials at Mumbai airport for possession

    The Customs department arrested two individuals who arrived from Johnsburg, US, for possessing 5kg heroine worth 25 crores. Accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, reported ANI.

  • SEP 22, 2021 07:17 AM IST

    Taliban seeks representation at UN, names new envoy

    The Taliban have demanded representation at this week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, challenging the credentials of the current envoy of the country. Read More

A TMC leader said the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Tripura on Wednesday to attend 'Jogdaan karmasuchi' (joining programme). (AP Photo/Representative)
TMC postpones Tripura events as Biplab govt imposes prohibitory orders

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, has been visiting Tripura since August this year.
Kovalam is one of the most internationally renowned beaches in India&nbsp;(Photo via Keralatourism.org)
Two more beaches in India awarded prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ tag, details here

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded on the basis of 33 stringent criteria in four major heads which are environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management, and conservation and safety and services in the beaches.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a girl for the Covid test inside a train compartment, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (ANI)
Karnataka records 818 new Covid cases, 21 deaths

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:30 AM IST
Out of the total number of new cases reported, 359 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 381 discharges and eight deaths
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in the Karnataka assembly said that the bill was a not-for-profit model and had a comprehensive multi-subject curriculum for university. (PTI)
Bill for setting up of university on land acquired for industries gets Karnataka assembly nod

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:26 AM IST
The bill was brought in the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly in which Dr Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister for Higher education, tabled the bill to allow Chanakya university to be set up in 116 acres in the Aerospace Park near Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Locals gather as firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a private apartment following a gas leakage in the pipeline in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)
Two die in Bengaluru apartment fire

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:20 AM IST
The video of a woman in her balcony engulfed in fire went viral on social media as the flames and smokes spread for a significant time in the apartment in Devarachikkanahalli in southern Bengaluru.
The bill was passed in the Karnataka assembly even as legislators across the aisle, including of the BJP, sought to get clarifications on the scope of the bill and its intent to protect religious structures from being demolished as per the 2009 Supreme Court order. (HT Photo)
Bill to protect religious structures passed in Karnataka assembly

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:18 AM IST
The bill comes days after a video of a religious structure in Nanjangud, Karnataka being torn down by an earth mover went viral on social media with Mysuru-Kodagu member of Parliament Prathap Simha raising the issue to target authorities who were carrying out the drive with no consultations.
The state government on Tuesday said it is deliberating on introducing a law to “check involuntary religious conversions”, after a BJP legislator raised the issue in the Karnataka assemblyearlier in the day. (PTI)
Law against involuntary religious conversions on anvil: BJP minister in Karnataka assembly

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Gulihatti D Shekar, the legislator, said there has been “heightened activity” around conversions in Karnataka. “In Chitradurga district and my constituency (Hosadurga), around 15,000-20,000 people have already been converted,” he said.
Nine contractual employees of Indore civic body were booked on Tuesday for allegedly disrespecting Ganpati idols collected from people by throwing them into a pond for immersion, Madhya Pradesh police said. (HT photo)
9 Indore civic body employees booked for disrespecting Ganesh idols: Madhya Pradesh police

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:08 AM IST
Indore civic body chief Prathiba Pal terminated all nine employees, including two supervisors -- Avinash Deshmukh and Chandra Shekhar Yadav -- from the services
Initial probe into the seizure of the largest ever single cache of Afghan heroin from Mundra port last week has revealed that a Chennai couple whose import firm received the drugs in the garb of talc powder received a commission of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10-12 lakh for the job. (REUTERS)
Couple held in Afghan heroin seizure at Mundra Port got 10-12 lakh: Probe

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Initial investigations into the seizure of the largest ever single cache of Afghan heroin from Mundra port last week have so far revealed that a Chennai couple whose import firm received the drugs in the garb of talc powder received a commission of 10-12 lakh for the job, officials familiar with the probe said on Tuesday
The NIA has questioned 10 individuals associated with banned Jamaat-e-Islami ( JeI ), Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. (Archive)
NIA questions 10 individuals linked to JeI, Jammu and Kashmir in terror-funding case

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The questioning comes weeks after NIA on August 8 carried out raids at 56 locations linked to the group in Jammu and Kashmir
The BJP is looking to drop as many as half of the sitting MLAs to blunt anti-incumbency in the states going to assembly polls in 2022. (PTI file)
BJP may drop 50% of MLAs for 2022 assembly polls to blunt anti-incumbency

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:43 AM IST
In the previous assembly elections, the party had dropped 15-20% of the sitting MLAs, but the figure could be much higher this time given public dissatisfaction over a host of governance issues, said a senior party functionary
The Union education ministry constituted a 12-member national steering committee to develop the new national curriculum framework (NCF) in line with the National Education Policy ( NEP ) 2020. (HT File)
Education ministry forms panel to draft new national curriculum framework in line with NEP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The national curriculum framework serves as a guideline for syllabus, textbooks, teaching and learning practices in the country. India is currently following its fourth national curriculum framework that was published by the NCERT in 2005.
Assembly polls will be held in Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in 2022.
BJP may drop 50% of MLAs for ’22 state polls to blunt anti-incumbency

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:24 AM IST
  • In the previous assembly elections, the party had dropped 15-20% of the sitting MLAs, but the figure could be much higher this time given public dissatisfaction over a host of governance issues, said a senior party functionary.
Appearing for the couple, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the ED had no jurisdiction to call his clients to Delhi for probe.
Delhi HC declines to stay ED summons to TMC leader

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:20 AM IST
  • Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice and directed the agency to respond within three days, and posted the next hearing for September 27.
