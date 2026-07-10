Delhi teen arrested for flaunting illegal guns in social media videos, pistols seized

The Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old man in the Gokalpuri area who allegedly flaunted illegal firearms in videos uploaded on social media, and seized two country-made pistols, an official said on Friday. Based on his disclosure, police searched, recovered, and seized two country-made pistols (desi kattas). (Representational Image)

Police said they apprehended the accused, Manish alias Kangla (18), during patrolling in northeast Delhi's Sanjay Colony on Wednesday evening.

"He uploaded videos showing himself brandishing illegal firearms," the officer said.

When police tried to stop him for verification, he allegedly ran into his house and refused to cooperate. During sustained questioning, he admitted that the weapons in the videos were real and that he had concealed them at his residence, police said.

Based on his disclosure, police searched, recovered, and seized two country-made pistols (desi kattas).

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Police said they registered an FIR at the Gokalpuri police station, and Manish was previously involved in a case registered at Farsh Bazar.

Teen ‘accidentally’ shoots mother Earlier this year, a 37-year-old woman was killed after being accidentally shot by her 18-year-old son inside their home in southeast Delhi’s Jungpura on Monday night, police said, adding that the accused has been apprehended

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Dr Hemant Tiwari said that the victim was identified as Sumati Devi. The victim stayed in Pant Nagar in Jungpura and worked as a domestic help in nearby households.

Police said that they received a call from Moolchand Hospital, reporting that a woman with a gunshot wound had been brought dead. Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed the incident happened in Valmiki Mandir JJ cluster which falls under the jurisdiction of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

“The victim’s son has been identified as the accused. He allegedly procured a country-made pistol from someone in Ashram. While showing the weapon to his mother, it accidentally discharged, hitting her in the face,” Tiwari sai

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot and threw the firearm into a nearby drain. He was later apprehended, and the pistol was subsequently recovered, police said.

Sumati is survived by her husband, Chotu, a daily-wage gardener, and three children, including an 11-year-old daughter, police said.

Police said a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27 and 54 of the Arms Act was registered.