The Brics member states on Saturday, in their New Delhi declaration, condemned the April 2025 terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed, while calling for fixing accountability of those supporting terror and seeking concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists.

The member states on Saturday welcomed the activities of Brics Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five subgroups. (AP photo)

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Backed by the Pakistani state, UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) had carried out the Pahalgam terror attack on the morning of April 22 last year, killing 25 Hindu tourists and one local pony operator from the Valley. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already filed two charge sheets in the terror attack, including one against Saeed. The three Pakistani terrorists who carried out the killings were killed in an encounter with security forces in July last year and now India is preparing to conduct a trial in absentia for Hafiz Saeed.

The New Delhi declaration noted - “We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens”.

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Deep Dive What actions are BRICS countries proposing to combat terrorism following the Pahalgam attack? The BRICS countries have reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism by calling for accountability for those involved in terrorist activities, promoting zero tolerance for terrorism, and advocating for the adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework. Why did the BRICS declaration emphasize the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully in the context of the West Asia tensions? The BRICS declaration highlighted the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts to protect civilians and ensure stability, reflecting their commitment to multilateral diplomacy and dialogue in addressing escalating tensions in the region. How did the BRICS countries address the issue of nuclear risks in the New Delhi declaration? The BRICS countries expressed concern over the growing nuclear risks and emphasized the necessity for disarmament and arms control to ensure international peace and security, while condemning unilateral coercive measures that violate international law.

{{^usCountry}} While reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, the Brics declaration stated that “all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, the Brics declaration stated that “all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.” {{/usCountry}}

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“We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism”.

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The Brics leaders further emphasized that the primary responsibility is that of States of combating terrorism. “Global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN, in particular the purposes and principles thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, as applicable”, the statement added.

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The member states on Saturday welcomed the activities of Brics Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five subgroups based upon the BRICS counter-terrorism strategy, the Brics counter-terrorism action plan and the CTWG Position Paper.

“We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. We call for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. We call for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities,” the statement added.

The Brics nations further emphasized the importance of “countering extremism and radicalization” specially among the younger generations.

In response to the terror attack, India had launched Operation Sindoor bombing nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in pre-dawn strikes --- in which at least 100 terrorists were killed --- and sparked a series of attacks and counter-attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels. In one such attack on the night of May 9-10, the Indian Air Force struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 evening as the two nations reached an understanding.

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