Union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi held a series of engagements on the sidelines of the 18th Brics Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. She met with Louise Araneta-Marcos, the First Lady of the Republic of the Philippines, and later welcomed Zahra Pezeshkian, the daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Brics Bazaar.

Union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi She met with Louise Araneta-Marcos, the First Lady of the Republic of the Philippines on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. (@Annapurna4BJP/X)

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Devi met Araneta-Marcos over lunch, and shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women-led development and India’s commitment to empowering women as future leaders.

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Deep Dive What cultural activities are taking place during the BRICS Summit? During the BRICS Summit, a cultural excursion named the Brics Bazaar is showcasing textiles, handicrafts, and cultural displays from BRICS member countries at the National Crafts Museum in Delhi. Why is women's empowerment a focus at the BRICS Summit? The BRICS Summit emphasizes women's empowerment as part of a commitment to women-led development, evident in discussions of policies and schemes aimed at improving the status of women from marginalized communities. How are BRICS member leaders engaging with cultural initiatives? BRICS member leaders are engaged in cultural initiatives such as a gala dinner featuring performances by over 100 artists, showcasing the art and heritage of the member countries during the summit.

Sharing details of the meeting with HT, she said, “We had comprehensive talks regarding policies for women’s development. The first lady was very impressed with our Prime Minister’s vision and several schemes we run for women from marginalised communities. She also shared some examples of work done for women in her own country and was keen on replicating some of our schemes for women back home. It was a healthy exchange of ideas.”

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Devi welcomed Zahra Pezeshkian, accompanied by her husband Hassan Majidi, to the Brics Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in Delhi. There, the couple explored textiles, handicrafts and other cultural displays showcasing the traditions of Brics member countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Devi welcomed Zahra Pezeshkian, accompanied by her husband Hassan Majidi, to the Brics Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in Delhi. There, the couple explored textiles, handicrafts and other cultural displays showcasing the traditions of Brics member countries. {{/usCountry}}

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“I personally showed her around the Museum. She was very impressed with the work and craft of our artisans,” Devi told HT.

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The Brics Bazaar is being held at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy from September 10 to 15, running daily between 10 am and 6 pm.

Jointly organised by the ministry of external affairs and the ministry of textiles as part of India’s hosting of the 18th Brics Summit, the bazaar carries the theme “Crafting Cultures, Connecting People.”

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