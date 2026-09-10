BRICS Summit 2026: Full list of leaders attending PM Modi’s mega meet in New Delhi

New Delhi is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping and partner countries.

Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi this year. (Reuters/AFP)

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The main leaders’ programme will begin on Saturday, September 12, with the heads of the 11 BRICS member countries. Leaders from partner countries and outreach invitees will join the summit programme on Sunday, September 13.

India is chairing BRICS this year. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will focus on issues including multilateralism, trade, investment, energy and food security, supply chains and global governance.

Deep Dive What topics will be discussed at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi? The 18th BRICS Summit will cover issues including multilateralism, trade, investment, energy and food security, supply chains, and global governance. Which leaders are confirmed to attend the BRICS Summit 2026? Confirmed attendees include leaders from the 11 BRICS member countries, such as Xi Jinping (China), Vladimir Putin (Russia), and Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), among others. What is the significance of the BRICS Business Forum meeting taking place before the summit? The BRICS Business Forum meeting will focus on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, facilitating discussions on trade and investment before the leaders' sessions commence.

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BRICS member countries

The 11 full members of BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he will attend the summit.

Xi Jinping — President, China

Vladimir Putin — President, Russia

Cyril Ramaphosa — President, South Africa

Masoud Pezeshkian — President, Iran

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi — President, Egypt

Abiy Ahmed — Prime Minister, Ethiopia

Prabowo Subianto — President, Indonesia

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE

Mauro Vieira — Foreign minister, Brazil

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | BRICS and India's policy of strategic autonomy BRICS partner and outreach countries Alexander Lukashenko — President, Belarus

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev — President, Kazakhstan

Anwar Ibrahim — Prime Minister, Malaysia

Anutin Charnvirakul — Prime Minister, Thailand

Miguel Díaz-Canel — President, Cuba

Bola Ahmed Tinubu — President, Nigeria

Shavkat Mirziyoyev — President, Uzbekistan

Jessica Alupo — Vice-President, Uganda Top UN official to attend {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | BRICS and India's policy of strategic autonomy BRICS partner and outreach countries Alexander Lukashenko — President, Belarus

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev — President, Kazakhstan

Anwar Ibrahim — Prime Minister, Malaysia

Anutin Charnvirakul — Prime Minister, Thailand

Miguel Díaz-Canel — President, Cuba

Bola Ahmed Tinubu — President, Nigeria

Shavkat Mirziyoyev — President, Uzbekistan

Jessica Alupo — Vice-President, Uganda Top UN official to attend {{/usCountry}}

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António Guterres — UN Secretary-General

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Attendees for Modi's Friday speech

Before the main two-day event, PM Modi is set to address the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday, September 11. Top business leaders from China, Russia, Brazil, the UAE and other BRICS countries are expected to attend.

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Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are expected to address the opening session. The discussions will cover agriculture, trade, investment, supply chains and the digital economy. The meetings will later lead into a leaders’ session, which is expected to be addressed by Modi.

Chinese business delegation

A large Chinese business delegation is visiting India ahead of the BRICS Summit.

Among the prominent Chinese business leaders expected are Houliang Dai, chairman of CNPC; Lin Liao, chairman of ICBC; and Min Wan, chairman of China COSCO Shipping Corporation.

Senior executives from Huawei Technologies and Alibaba Group are also expected to attend.

The Chinese delegation is expected to discuss trade, investment, technology and supply chains with Indian and other BRICS businesses.

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Global corporate leaders

Several senior business leaders from other BRICS countries are also expected to attend the forum.

Francisco Gomes Neto, president and CEO of Embraer

Gustavo Pimenta, CEO of Vale

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers

Oleg Belozerov, CEO and chairman of Russian Railways

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of Sberbank

The companies represented at the meeting span energy, banking, technology, shipping, aviation and mining.

Delhi has deployed a major security operation for the event, with thousands of personnel covering airports, hotels and the Bharat Mandapam venue.

BRICS was formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined in 2010, while Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE joined in 2024. Indonesia later became a full member.

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