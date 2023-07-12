‘Brij Bhushan should be in jail, not Parliament’: DCW chief fumes at WFI President

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday hit out at Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh saying that he “belongs in jail and not in the Parliament” - a day after Delhi police’s chargesheet against Singh which included charges of “sexual harassment” and “criminal intimidation” surfaced. Maliwal also questioned the Delhi Police and the Centre over the lack of action against Singh. Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (ANI Photo)

“The whole country knows that Brij Bhushan Singh is a big politician who has several criminal cases lodged against him. Amid this, India's top wrestlers sat on the streets for a month demanding action against him. They kept screaming, yelling...demanding Delhi Police to arrest Singh. But they did not do anything. Instead, they victim-shamed the wrestlers,” Maliwal said in a video message on Twitter.

She added, “Now, the Delhi police have submitted concrete evidence against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in court. I want to ask Delhi Police why they didn't arrest him, even though they knew he sexually harassed wrestlers?”

“…The Central government should also answer why they did not take any action against him,” the DCW chief said.

What the chargesheet said

The Delhi Police on Tuesday reportedly filed a chargesheet based on the “investigation so far” against the WFI president who is facing charges of sexual harassment. According to reports, the chargesheet dated June 13, read that Singh is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences of stalking and molestation".

The Delhi Police has invoked sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman); 354 A (sexual harassment); and 354 D (stalking) against Singh.