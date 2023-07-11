'Brij Bhushan stalked, molested… liable to be punished': Delhi Police chargesheet

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment, is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of stalking and molestation, the Delhi Police chargesheet said based on the “investigation so far”. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at an event in Gonda.(PTI file photo)

The Indian Express reported the chargesheet, dated June 13, also flagged that in one of six cases lodged against Singh, his harassment was “repeated and continuing”. The Delhi Police has invoked sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman); 354 A (sexual harassment); and 354 D (stalking) against Singh.

In two of the six cases, the wrestling body chief, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh, faced sections 354, 354A and 354D, while sections 354 and 354A in the remaining four cases. If convicted, these charges could lead to a potential prison sentence of up to five years.

The chargesheet is based on the investigation involving 108 witnesses. Of these, 15 people, including wrestlers, coaches and referees have supported the allegations made against the BJP MP.

Delhi court summons Singh

Singh was summoned by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the matter on Friday, which noted that there was enough evidence against Singh to proceed with the case. He has been directed to appear before the court on July 18.

Initially, seven wrestlers, including a minor had lodged a complaint against Singh’s alleged misconduct; however, days later the minor complainant withdrew her statement before a district magistrate.

The events followed in the wake of the sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by prominent wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, who demanded Singh’s arrest. The protest, which began April 23, lasted until the police detained them for violating law and order for attempting to organise a gathering in front of the new parliament on its inaugural day on May 28. They later suspended their protest after meeting union minister Anurag Thakur, who assured them that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON