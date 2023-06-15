‘Our next step…’: Sakshi Malik on Delhi Police chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

After the Delhi Police charged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in one case and filed cancellation report in the second case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO ) Act, wrestler Sakshi Malik has spoken on the police action.



“The chargesheet clearly states that he is guilty but our lawyer has filed an application so that he gets his hands on the chargesheet at the earliest so that we can find out the charges. After that, we will see whether those charges are correct or not. Our next step would come once we see everything - whether the promises that were made are being fulfilled or not. We are waiting”, Malik told news agency ANI.



A minor was among the grapplers who had accused the BJP MP of sexual harassment. The charges could have attracted a minimum punishment of five years for Singh if proven. But the complainant's father withdrew the allegations.



A Delhi Police officer told Hindustan Times that the investigators found evidence in the first case but since the MP faces a maximum punishment of five years, it is not mandatory to arrest him. Singh has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking). His aide, Vinod Tomar, has been indicted under IPC’s sections 109 (abetment), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation).



In another development, the Delhi Police are sending a request to the Centre for the withdrawal of FIR registered against wrestlers. After government's approval, the FIR against wrestlers will be withdrawn, ANI reported.

The FIR was registered for rioting and under other sections, on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building when wrestlers had staged demonstrations.

