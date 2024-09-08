Brij Bhushan Singh compares Bhupinder Hooda and his family to Pandavas, says country won't forgive them

Former Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday compared former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his family to the Pandavas. He remarked that just as the Pandavas were not forgiven by the country, neither will the Hooda family be forgiven.



“During the Mahabharata, Draupadi was gambled away and the Pandavas lost. The country has still not forgiven the Pandavas for this. Similarly, the Hooda family by compromising the dignity of our sisters and daughters will also not be forgiven in the future. They will always be seen as guilty for this,” Singh told the media. Brij Bhushan and Vinesh Phogat

His statement followed the joining of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia into the Congress. Singh alleged that their joining proves the wrestlers’ protests against him were part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the grand old party, with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the mastermind.

The two wrestlers led a major protest against Singh in 2023, accusing him of sexually harassing several female wrestlers during his time as WFI chief.

Singh also said that he is facing three major cases and the matter is subjudice. He mentioned that his statements are on camera and as things unfold, the opposition will not be in a position to comment.

In its first list of 32 candidates for the Haryana assembly election, Congress fielded Vinesh Phogat as it’s candidate from Julana constituency in Jind district.

Vinesh Phogat responds to Brij Bhushan

On Sunday, Vinesh Phogat received a warm welcome from party workers and supporters in Julana as she kicked off her campaign.

“Whatever I have won in wrestling, it was because of people. Hopefully, I will be successful in this as well. I will talk about the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar later, BJP had allowed us to sit there. Brij Bhushan is not the country, people are standing with me, they are my own. My own people have supported,” said Vinesh Phogat.



“I will succeed in all the wars. The pain of not getting medal had lessened as I arrived at the airport in India. I have been facing challenges,” Phogat added.



With ANI, PTI inputs