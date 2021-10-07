British diplomat sexually harassed in Chandigarh, case registered

A woman diplomat posted at the British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh was allegedly sexually harassed on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to play tennis, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused, they added.

In her complaint with police, the 60-year-old diplomat, who assumed office in February this year, said the incident took place when she left her residence in Sector 9 around 6.30 am to walk towards Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) in Sector 10, opposite DAV college.

The envoy alleged that she had crossed Jan Marg and was at the roundabout near hotel Mount View when the man arrived on his motorbike and harassed her.

“I was walking past the residential houses when a motorcycle came up behind me. The rider hit me hard with his hand or something on my back. I shouted at him and ran after him but he sped away,” she told police.

On reaching CLTA, she said she informed her coach about the incident.

“We can confirm that an official complaint has been registered and a police investigation is underway. We are grateful for the assistance provided by Chandigarh Police,” a spokesperson at the commission said on condition of anonymity.

On the basis of the diplomat’s complaint, a case under section 354 A (assault or use of criminal force on any woman or abet such act with the intention of disrobing) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 3 police station.

“A case has been registered. The teams are scanning CCTVs installed in the area. The accused would soon be arrested,” Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, said.