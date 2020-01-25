British era .303 rifles to be decommissioned today

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:06 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh (UP) police will bid adieu to legendry British-era .303 rifles after over 75 years of service, on Republic Day on Sunday. For those who had a long association with the weapon, its decommissioning from the force will mark the end of an era.

Former director general of police (DGP) Brij Lal said that .303 rifles were the workhorse of UP police, always giving the desired result, ever since they were introduced in UP Police in 1945.

“If there was an award for guns on the basis of their performance, .303s or bolt action rifles would have certainly bagged one,” he said.

Lal, who had successfully undertaken many operations and had neutralised several dreaded dacoits and gangsters, said, “The main reason behind success of this weapon could be its ability to sustain UP’s rough terrain and work well even in mud, water and other extreme conditions we often face.”

In his long tenure in UP police, Lal saw many gangs of the ’90s but none could challenge the .303 rifles. “During my posting in Pilibhit district (1986-88) as superintendent of police (SP), we learnt that some militants associated with Harjinder Singh Jinda’s group dropped their bank robbery plan when they learnt that our constables were equipped with .303 rifles,” he recalled.

The .303 fan list also includes constables. Saroj Kumar Mishra, who was inducted into UP police force as a constable in 1982, said, “In those time, patrolling was done on bicycles. Carrying the approx. 5kg-weapon on the bicycle was quite inconvenient. But over the years, my perception towards the rifle changed and this weight became a part of my life.”

“My .303 is my first love and it will be missed,” said Saroj, presently posted as sub inspector (SI) with Gagha police station in Gorakhpur district of UP.

Saroj said it was not only its accuracy but also its sturdiness that made the .303 a favourite among constables. “Even after 20 rounds of back-to-back firing, the weapon is as smooth as butter.This is perhaps what we often miss in the modern day weapons.”

ADG logistics VK Maurya said that on January 26, the British era rifles would be decommissioned after display during the Republic Day parade.