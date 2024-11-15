British Hindus protest Oxford Union Kashmir debate over speakers' ‘terror’ links

INSIGHT UK, a social movement of British Hindus and Indians, protested outside Oxford Union, Oxford University's debating society on Friday, raising slogans against a debate titled “This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir". INSIGHT UK protests outside Oxford Union against Kashmir debate. (Screengrab)

Protesters chanted, “It is known far and wide, Oxford Union stands on terrorists' side,” condemning the debate for featuring speakers with alleged links to terrorism.

INSIGHT UK shared the post of the protest and wrote, “Jammu Kashmir was India, Jammu Kashmir is India, Jammu Kashmir will be India.”

In its letter to the Oxford Union Society, INSIGHT UK said the two speakers supporting the motion, Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur and Zafar Khan, had been criticised for alleged ties to groups associated with violent extremism and terrorism.

The organisation said Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur had faced accusations of incitement and hate speech, with alleged links to organisations under investigation for terrorism connections.

INSIGHT UK also mentioned that Thakur and his organisation, “World Kashmir Freedom Movement,” where he is the president and also “Mercy Universal,” which he co-founded with his father have allegedly been investigated by the UK's Scotland Yard, the Charity Commission and the FBI for their suspected connections to terrorist activities.

"Muzzammil Ayyub has often engaged in hate speech. A case has been registered against him. for creating fear and alarm among the masses using social media and inclining them to commit offences likely to disturb public order. Muzammil has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the letter stated.

Meanwhile, Zafar Khan, the chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was associated with a group known for violent activities that targeted the Kashmiri Hindu community, the social group alleged.

It also said that JKLF had also been involved in acts such as the kidnapping and killing of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in the UK back in 1984.

