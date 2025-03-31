Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Broke, not broken’: Byju Raveendran shares pic from younger days amid bankruptcy limbo

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2025 02:09 PM IST

Byju Raveendran had called for a “thorough investigation” into alleged collusion and fraud involving lenders and a resolution professional

Ed-tech company Byju's founder Byju Ravindran shared a photo from his younger days with a motivational caption on the social media platform X amid insolvency proceedings in the Supreme Court against what once was known as “world's largest ed-tech company.”

Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju's, the Bangalore-based educational technology start-up.(AFP file)
Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju's, the Bangalore-based educational technology start-up.(AFP file)

“Broke, not Broken. We will rise again,” Byju Ravindran's post read, suggesting plans at revival of the bankrupt startup once valued at over $22 billion by investors.

ALSO READ | Byjus is worth zero now: Founder Byju Raveendran on his once $22 billion edtech giant

How Byju's troubles began?

Byju's offers online tutorials on subjects such as math, physics and chemistry for school students. Its business boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic as schools were forced to shut down, forcing students to seek options for online learning.

Byju's valuation shot up from $5 billion before the pandemic to $22 billion in 2022, and it acquired several companies on the way. Its fortunes began to take a hit due to resumption of physical classes and the company's revenues could not sustain rapid expansion and aggressive acquisitions.

ALSO READ | ‘Not immediately’: Byju Raveendran’s response to disgruntled employee over unpaid salary

In 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked a tribunal to initiate insolvency proceedings against Byju's for defaulting on $19 million of dues over sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team's jerseys. The proceedings were quashed as the Indian cricket board and Byju's agreed arrived at a settlement in which the company agreed to pay the full amount.

The case prompted US lenders, represented by Glas Trust, to approach the Supreme Court alleging that Byju's used money owed to lenders to pay BCCI. The company denied charges of mismanagement, but the apex court stayed the tribunal's order and ordered insolvency proceedings against Byju's.

Raveendran alleges ‘collusion’

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Raveendran sought to explain what went wrong and how the situation is being misrepresented. He also called for a “thorough investigation” into alleged collusion and fraud involving the firm’s lender Glas Trust, consultancy firm EY, and former resolution professional Pankaj Srivastava.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Broke, not broken’: Byju Raveendran shares pic from younger days amid bankruptcy limbo
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On