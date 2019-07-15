Brothers among three hacked to death in Odisha

Three persons, including two brothers, were hacked to death by unidentified assailants in public view near a police check post in Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday, police officials familiar with the matter said.

The deceased have been identified as Panchu Behera, Krushna Behera and Purna Behera. “The accused escaped soon after the attack. We have started a manhunt to arrest them,” said Puri superintendent of Uma Shankar Dash.

The incident took place near Pattnaikiya Chhak between Bhubaneswar and Puri under the jurisdiction of Satyabadi police station in the afternoon.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, police officials familiar with the developments said past enmity over a reported land dispute appeared to be the reason behind the attack.

The incident triggered protests in the area, with the agitators blocking roads and demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

