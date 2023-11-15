Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brown planthopper infestation in Odisha drives farmer to suicide: Family

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Nov 15, 2023 09:19 PM IST

The farmer’s family said he had taken two loans to finance the paddy crop and could not bear the loss due to the insect infestation

Bhubaneswar: A 50-year-old farmer in western Odisha’s Bolangir has died by suicide after a brown planthopper infestation destroyed large parts of his paddy crop, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The farmer’s brother told reporters that he died by suicide when the pesticide didn’t work (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

The farmer, who lived in Bolangir’s Puintala block, had grown paddy on 12 acres and borrowed from cooperative and private banks. “He bought pesticide from the local market after finding the brown planthopper insects in the field. But the pesticide didn’t prove to be effective,” his brother said.

He added that the family reached out to state agriculture officials for help but did not get any. “My brother was already stressed about the loan and when he found out that there would be almost no harvest this season, he killed himself,” the farmer’s brother said.

He was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and was being treated for Local Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Mukesh Mahaling alleged that though more than 300 hectares of paddy field in the district have been affected by the insects, the agriculture department has not taken any steps.

There are reports of brown planthopper attacks in the Ganjam, Balasore and Keonjhar districts too.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

