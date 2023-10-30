BRS MP attacked with knife during Telangana election campaign

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) parliamentarian from Medak, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed during the party’s election campaign in Surampally village of Doulatabak block of Telangana’s Siddipet district on Monday afternoon, party leaders said.

BRS MP from Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is contesting the assembly election from the Dubbak assembly segment

The incident happened when Reddy, who is contesting the assembly elections from Dubbak assembly segment, was coming out of the house after meeting a pastor when the accused, identified by the police as Dattani Raju, stabbed him once on the right side of his stomach.

Police said the accused, a resident of Cheppyala village, worked for a local YouTube channel reporter, was apprehended and thrashed by party workers before being handed over to the police.

Reddy, who sustained a stab injury on the right side of the stomach, was rushed to the Gajwel Hospital in his car. He was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after his initial treatment. His condition is stable, a party leader said.

Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao cancelled his programmes and went to Gajwel to call on the injured MP. Rao condemned the attack and declared that the party would unearth the political conspiracy behind the attack.

“He sustained stab injuries in his stomach. There is no need for his family and followers to panic. I request the party workers not to take up any protest agitations,” he said, adding that the government would order a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

State governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock over the attack on the Medak MP during an election campaign. She said violence has no place in democracy, and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process.

She asked Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period. “It is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free and fair elections,” she said.

