BRS releases booklet, CD on alleged failures of NDA govt

Stepping up its attack on the BJP, the ruling BRS in Telangana on Monday released a booklet and CD on the alleged failures of the NDA government at the Centre and the injustice done to the state. BRS Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao released the booklet and CD on the '100 lies of BJP'.

The content was put together by the social media wing of BRS. The '100 lies of BJP' is a campaign taken up by the BRS social media wing on how the BJP allegedly let down the people on its promises and also with regard to unemployment, inflation, GST and other issues, according to a release from Rama Rao's office.

The campaign also included BJP's "failure" to implement the promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, such as setting up a steel plant and railway coach factory. Rama Rao, who appreciated his party's social media wing, suggested that the failures of the BJP should be made known to the rural people through the booklet and CD, the release added. This comes ahead of the legislative assembly elections that would be held in Telangana this year-end.

