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BRS, YSRCP urge Centre to address South’s concerns on delimitation

BRS and YSR Congress support constituency delimitation but urge the Centre to ensure fair representation for southern states amid concerns over reduced seats.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:44 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and YSR Congress party, the major opposition parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively, on Wednesday welcomed the delimitation of constituencies in the country, but urged the Centre to allay apprehensions over possible injustice caused to the southern states in the process.

BRS, YSRCP urge Centre to address South’s concerns on delimitation

Taking to X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao warned that if the delimitation process results in reduced representation for southern states in Parliament, it would trigger a widespread public agitation across south India.

The BRS has been demanding an increase in the number of assembly and Lok Sabha seats as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “Our party’s stance on delimitation has remained unchanged for the past three years. We continue to stand firmly by the position it had adopted earlier,” he said.

KTR further asserted that the people of southern states in Parliament would not tolerate any attempt to suppress their voice and representation. He added that they would fight without compromise to protect the rights of South Indian citizens.

He reiterated that the delimitation exercise should be conducted in a fair and inclusive manner, ensuring public confidence in the outcome.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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