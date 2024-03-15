 'I didn't think...': Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa after being booked under POCSO Act | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 'I didn't think...': Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa after being booked under POCSO Act

'I didn't think...': Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa after being booked under POCSO Act

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2024 11:25 AM IST

The Bengaluru police have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), against BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has confirmed that the Karnataka police have filed a sexual assault complaint against him. Reacting to the POCSO case against him, the BJP stalwart said a woman whom he had helped “started talking against me”. He, however, ruled out a political conspiracy behind the grave allegation.

BS Yediyurappa (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BS Yediyurappa (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

"I have come to know that a complaint has been filed against me by a woman. It must have been about a month, they used to visit but I didn't pay attention. But one day, when I told them that they were crying, I called them and asked what happened. They told me they had been wronged. I then called the police commissioner (B) Dayananda and asked him to hear them out and do the needful. But then she started talking against me then and there. I thought she was unwell and asked the police commissioner to investigate. Now this has been twisted and made into an FIR. We will do what is legally required. I didn't think helping someone would result in this. I had even given some money to them as well. But we will contest legally," he said.

"I don't think this is a political conspiracy. A woman has lodged a complaint, we will deal with it legally," he added.

POCSO case

The Bengaluru police have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), against the former Karnataka chief minister.

The mother of a 17-year-old girl has lodged a complaint against the BJP leader alleging sexual assault during a meeting last month.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara has confirmed that a complaint has been filed. He, however, refused to divulge more details.

G Parameshwara said the woman typed the complaint and gave it to the police.

"Last night, a woman lodged a complaint against BS Yeddiyurappa. After examining the details, the police have registered a complaint. Until the investigation is done I can't comment on the details," he said.

What the complaint said

According to the woman, the 81-year-old BJP leader sexually assaulted her daughter on February 2.

The police have booked BS Yediyurappa under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

BS Yediyurappa is the most towering BJP leader in Karnataka. He is the only person to have served four times as the chief minister of the state and three times as the Leader of the Opposition.

