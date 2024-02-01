 ‘Realistic, progressive’: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on interim budget | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Realistic, progressive’: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman over interim budget

‘Realistic, progressive’: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman over interim budget

ByYamini C S
Feb 01, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa praises Finance Minister Sitharaman for presenting a “progressive” interim budget.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday complimented Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a “progressive” and “realistic” interim budget. He also congratulated Sitharaman on social media for presenting a “realistic budget that will improve the standard of living of people”.

B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)
B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

"Hearty congratulations to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has presented the country's 'progressive budget' to further strengthen the country's economy, and towards realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of Navabharat," The Linagayat strongman posted on micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter.

"Without presenting the budget of pre-election popular slogans, through this interim budget, the Union Finance Minister has presented a realistic budget that will improve the standard of living of our youth, farmers, women and especially the backward and vulnerable sections of the people, creating new hope and opportunities," He added.

"The budget reaffirms the commitment of the BJP government towards building a strong, empowered, developed and a "Vishwaguru" India in the coming days, which will complement the progress of the country," He said.

This is Sitharaman's last Budget or Interim Budget before the upcoming and highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections later this year.

She mainly touched on a scheme that will allow people to buy or build their own homes, free electricity as part of a new rooftop solar programme and increased medical coverage for government workers,among other initiatives.

