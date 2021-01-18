IND USA
BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura
BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura

A Border Security Force constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Khowai District of
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Border Security Force constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Khowai District of Tripura. An unnatural death case was lodged at Khowai Police Station in this regard, said police on Monday.

The autopsy took place on Monday, said police.

As per preliminary reports, police said the man was suffering from depression for the past few days.

“ We saw his body on Sunday afternoon. His service rifle was also found near his body. We registered an unnatural death case,” said a senior police officer.

