BSF gives detailed account of Pakistan's mortar fire, says 'retaliated in befitting manner'

The Border Security Force on Friday gave a detailed account of Pakistan Rangers' "unprovoked firing" along the India-Pakistan international border in the Jammu sector, saying India's Forward Defense Posts retaliated in a “befitting manner”.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard near India-Pakistan border. (PTI file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On the evening of October 26, 2023, at about 2000 hrs, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Sector Jammu. In response, BSF troops immediately retaliated to the firing. Subsequently, Pak Rangers extended their firing to target our adjacent BOPs, prompting retaliation from our own Forward Defense Posts in these areas in a befitting manner," it said in a statement.

BSF said at around 9.15 pm on Thursday, Pakistani troops started firing mortars at border outposts and civilian areas. Some shells landed in Arnia town and led to injuries to a woman. Later, they used heavy machine gun fire and targeted Indian positions along the border.

"Around 2240 hrs, Pak Rangers used heavy machine gun fire from Pak and targeted our Posts, which was again retaliated by our own troops in a befitting manner. At about 270108 hrs, Pak Rangers again fired at and targeted our BOPs, leading to an exchange of fire and adequate retaliation by our own troops," it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSF said the firing continued till the wee hours of Friday.

"During the cross-border fire, CT Basava Raj sustained minor splinter injuries due to shelling in both hands at about 2200 hours. The injured individual was promptly evacuated to PHC Arnia and later admitted to GMCH, Jammu. The individual's condition is stable," it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan's firing triggered panic in civilian areas. Some houses sustained damages.

"There was a lot of firing by Pakistan overnight. No person was injured but houses were damaged. This kind of firing from the Pakistani side has been witnessed after almost six years. Our security forces retaliated to the firing," Dev Raj Chowdhary, Sarpanch, at the border village Bulleh Chak in Sai Kalan, Arnia of RS Pura sector in Jammu, told ANI.

The locals found mortar shells in the border village of Bulleh Chak.

The locals, however, remained indoors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON