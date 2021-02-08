Home / India News / BSF guns down Pakistani intruder along border in J&K
india news

BSF guns down Pakistani intruder along border in J&K

Officials said he had entered approximately 40 metres into Indian territory. A Pakistani intruder had been killed in the same area on November 23, 2020
By Ravi Krishan Khajuria
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:37 PM IST
The slain intruder at the border. (Sourced)

The Border Security Force (BSF) Monday gunned down a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba sector.

A BSF spokesman said that at about 0945 hours (9.45am) , BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder heading towards the fence near border pillar number 64 in BOP Chak Faquira in Samba sector.

“Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving suspiciously, approached the fencing in an aggressive manner and was fired upon by BSF troops,” he said.

Also Read | J&K police book father of slain ‘terrorist’ for holding protest

The body of the man has been recovered.

He had entered approximately 40 metres into Indian territory.

A Pakistani intruder had been killed in the same area on November 23, 2020.

A tunnel, around six to eight years old, was also detected in this area recently. A search of the area is in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP