BSF jawan arrested in UP for spying, police say he was honey-trapped by Pakistan’s ISI

A BSF jawan, alleged to have been honey-trapped by Pakistan’s ISI over Facebook, has been arrested for spying by Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terror squad, state police chief OP Singh said.

Singh said the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was arrested from Noida near the national capital on Wednesday.

Constable Achuytanand Mishra was posted at the BSF Composite hospital in Delhi.

He was in touch with a Facebook ID apparently of a girl, who posed as a defence reporter, since January 2016.

