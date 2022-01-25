BSF on high alert along India-Pak border for Republic Day, security beefed up in J&K

JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed on India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations and amid intelligence inputs of possible strikes by rogue elements from across the border, senior officials from the force said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSF Inspector General for Jammu Frontier, DK Boora, said intelligence agencies have alerted the force of possible attempts by the “anti-national elements” from across the border to disrupt Republic Day celebrations.

“Keeping in view the forthcoming Republic Day and security situation to deal with any nefarious attempt of anti-national elements from across the border, troops of BSF Jammu frontier have been on high alert since last week,” Boora said.

He also said the BSF has launched a number of operations along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), including anti-drone exercises and those related to detecting tunnels.

“BSF is carrying out extensive drive to detect tunnels, besides special patrolling and depth area domination despite extremely hostile weather conditions. In order to strengthen the border domination, mobilisation of troops has been done. Regular monitoring of suspicious activities of counterpart is also being carried out through surveillance equipments,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSF is also conducting joint patrolling with the Indian army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police to thwart nefarious attempts of terrorists, the IG said.

“BSF troops deployed on Jammu IB have been quite successful and consistent in foiling attempts from across the border by eliminating Pakistani intruders, seizing huge caches of arms and ammunition, narcotics and detecting tunnels in the past one year,” he said.

BSF IG, Kashmir, Raja Babu Singh, on Monday said that about 135 terrorists are present at launch pads across the border and are waiting to infiltrate into India. Asserting that the overall situation at LoC is “peaceful”, Singh said the number of infiltration bids was lesser in 2021 in comparison to previous years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The overall scenario along the LoC is peaceful. Since the signing of the ceasefire agreement, there has been a general peace all along the LoC in the Kashmir frontier,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

Giving details on infiltration bids, he said in 2021, 58 attempts were made, in which five terrorists were killed, 21 returned and one surrendered. “There have been reports that 31 infiltrated in 2021, 130 in 2019, and 36 in 2020,” the IG said.

Meanwhile, high-level security arrangements have been made across Kashmir, especially in Srinagar where main Republic Day function of the valley will be held on Wednesday, police said on Monday.

Union territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the national flag at MA stadium in Jammu while one of the advisors RR Bhatnagar will unfurl the Tricolour at SK Stadium in Srinagar, a police spokesperson said, adding that District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will be chief guests at their respective district headquarters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, a full-dress rehearsal parade was held in Srinagar and different district headquarters.

“Since last one week, police along with Army and the CRPF have been busy in area domination in the city and other townships of Kashmir for peaceful Republic Day function. Entire security arrangements are in place,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar, said on the sidelines of the full-dress rehearsal parade.

According to the police, to avert any possible attack on security installations or the venue of Republic Day functions, aerial surveillance are been done on a daily basis. “Sharpshooters have been placed at high-rise buildings across the city, especially around R-Day venue,” a police spokesperson said, requesting anonymity.

A three-tier security will be in place in the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police on Sunday conducted surprise checking at several places in the city and on all important roads in the valley. Even in rural areas, the army has been conducting area domination operations at different places, the spokesperson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from Srinagar bureau and agency)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON