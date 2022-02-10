Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF seizes 11 Pakistani fishing boats in Gujarat's Bhuj

Published on Feb 10, 2022 08:38 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Eleven Pakistani fishing boats have been seized in the creek area of Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Bhuj, Border Security Force (BSF) informed on Thursday.

As per the BSF's statement, intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on February 9 in the general area of Harami Nalla. "During overnight search operations, eleven Pakistani fishing boats were seized," they said.

The BSF also added that three groups of commandos have been airdropped by the Air Force helicopter from three different directions. "Commandos are closing in where the Pakistanis are hiding," they said.

Further, the security forces informed that the extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters have made the task of the troops challenging.

A search operation is underway.

