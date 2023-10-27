BSF trooper injured in firing across India-Pakistan border near Jammu

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was injured as the firing across the India-Pakistan border at Ranbir Singh Pura near Jammu continued until 3am on Friday, officials aware of the matter said. The firing between Pakistan Rangers and BSF started around 8pm on Thursday.

A BSF patrol at the India-Pakistan border near Jammu. (HT PHOTO)

A BSF spokesperson in Delhi said that Pakistan Rangers also fired mortars which was countered “befittingly with appropriate response.” The spokesperson added intermittent firing continued until 3am and left the trooper injured “...[the trooper] has been provided medical aid,” the spokesperson added.

Villages along the border were put on high alert following Pakistan’s violation of the ceasefire agreement. Residents said mortars fired from Pakistan landed at some houses near the border and that security forces on Thursday asked them to switch off the lights and remain alert.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Jammu’s Arnia village, said that the Pakistan Rangers first opened machine gun fire on the Vikram Post and then targeted the Chinaj Post. Officials said at least one civilian was brought to the Government Medical College of Jammu with minor injuries.

Pakistan has violated the February 2021 ceasefire agreement at least a dozen times. On October 17, two troopers were injured when Pakistani Rangers fired at BSF posts. The BSF lodged a protest with the Pakistan Rangers about the ceasefire violation at a commandant-level flag border meeting on October 19.

BSF, India’s second-largest paramilitary force, protects the country’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh across its western, eastern, and northern frontiers.

