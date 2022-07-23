BSF troops open fire at suspected Pakistani drone in Jammu; Searches launched

The Border Security Force (BSF) have said that their troops opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak international border in Kanachak area of Jammu district late Friday.

“On Friday at about 2140 hrs (9.40pm) BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from Pakistan side in Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it. Search of the area is in progress,” said a BSF spokesperson.

Drones of the Pak Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) drop arms, ammunition, cash and drugs to fuel and fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

On July 16, the Indian Army opened fire at a Pak drone spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch prompting it to retreat to Pak-occupied Kashmir.

The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Ghati sector.

On July 18, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules across Jammu with the arrest of seven terrorists, including former minority morcha in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell, Talib Hussain Shah.

The terror modules received 10 to 12 consignments of arms, ammunition, sophisticated weapons and cash dropped by Pakistani drones along the borders in Jammu region.

Last year, two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured after Pak drones dropped explosives on high security IAF Station in Jammu on June 27.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case with FIR No. 170/2021 under Sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Sections 13, 16, 18 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UA (P) Act, 1967 and Sections 307, 120B of IPC, 1860.

The case is related to the explosion that occurred inside the premises of the Air Force Station, Satwari campus, Jammu, and a subsequent blast after about six minutes carried out by drones in a well-planned conspiracy that led to the injury to two Air Force personnel and damaged the office buildings.

