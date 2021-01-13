IND USA
BSF detects trans-border tunnel in Kathua district of J&K

The tunnel, detected along the Indo-Pak International Border in Bobbyian village, originates from Pakistan to facilitate infiltration of terrorists
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:45 PM IST
BSF personnel carry out an extensive search near Regal Post along the International Border, a day after an underground tunnel was detected by the forces, in Samba district on November 23, 2020. (File photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday morning detected another trans-border tunnel along the Indo-Pak International Border in Bobbyian village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A terror tunnel has been detected by the BSF in Bobbyian village of Hiranagar this morning,” said a senior police officer. He said the tunnel originated from Pakistan to facilitate infiltration of terrorists.

Senior BSF and police officers, including BSF IG NS Jamwal and IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, have rushed to the spot. Further details were awaited.

On November 22, BSF had detected a similar trans-border tunnel in Samba sector that was used by four Jaish terrorists, who were eliminated at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota on November 19.

