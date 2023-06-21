Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's daughter Suchetana may undergo sex-change operation: ‘…as a man’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 21, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Suchetana Bhattacharya reportedly claimed that she is planning to undergo a sex change operation to become a man.

Suchetana Bhattacharya, the daughter of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, reportedly claimed that she is planning to undergo a sex change operation to become a man.

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and his daughter Suchetana Bhattacharya.

India Today reported that Suchetana wants to become "Suchetan" as she identifies herself as a man. Suchetana has begun taking legal advice and getting all the certificates required for the procedure, the report added.

“From my Montessori days, I identified myself as a man," The Times of India quoted Suchetana as saying. She added that the realisation developed more with time.

“My parental identity is not a big deal," Suchetana said adding that, “I am 41 years old so I will make my own decisions in my life. I have already started legal and medical procedures for this.”

While speaking to India Today, Suchetana said her father has been aware of it since her childhood.

“This is the one and only decision of mine. I will appeal to everyone not to distort this news. This is my own struggle. I want to fight this alone. It is better late than never. I have had this orientation since my childhood. Many people supported this, and many were heckled. Mentally, I am a trans-man, and physically, I want to be the same,” she said.

She also asked the LGBTQ community to be bold.

