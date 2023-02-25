Budget 2023-24 strengthens foundations of India’s education system: PM Modi

Skill and Education are the two principal tools during India’s Amrit Kaal and this year’s budget strengthens the foundations of the education system by making it more practical and industry oriented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while addressing the post-budget webinar on ‘Harnessing Youth Power - Skilling and Education’.

Prime Minister Narendra ModiI. (PIB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union Budget 2023-24 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 set aside ₹1.12 lakh crore for education — the highest ever and an increase of around 8.2% than what was pegged in 2022-23.

“Skill and Education are the two principal tools during India’s Amrit Kaal and it is the youth who are leading the nation’s Amrit Yatra with the vision of a developed India. this year’s budget strengthens the foundations of the education system by making it more practical and industry oriented,” the PM said.

The PM said that the Centre is adopting the “whole-of- government approach” to education and skilling.

“Education and skilling are not limited to the ministry or department concerned but their possibilities remain in every sector,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Education and skilling have been reoriented according to the aptitude of the youth and the demands of the future,” he added stating that equal emphasis is being given to both education and skilling as part of the New Educational Policy.

Modi further stressed that the government is focusing on tools that ensure ‘anywhere access to knowledge’ and gave the example of “SWAYAM, an e-learning platform with 3 crore members”. He also highlighted that the Virtual Labs and National Digital Library are becoming a huge medium of knowledge.

“(Children now have) the opportunity to study in local languages through DTH channels and many such digital and technology-based initiatives are going on in the country which will get more strength from the National Digital University. Such futuristic steps are going to change the entire space of our education, skills and knowledge-science”, the Prime Minister said. “Now the role of our teachers will not be limited only to the classroom.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi underlined that there are about “75,000 employers on the National Internship Portal where requirements for 25 lakh internships have been posted so far. He urged the industry and educational institutions to make maximum use of this portal and further expand the culture of internship in the country.

“The world is looking at India as a manufacturing hub and noted the enthusiasm of the world about investing in the country. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will skill, reskill and upskill lakhs of youth in the coming years,” he said.

The central government is also working on creating job opportunities in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things, and Drones.

Modi urged stakeholders from across sectors, such as academia, research and industry to come together to achieve their vision and offer suggestions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi virtually addressed the post-budget webinar on ‘Agriculture and Cooperatives’ in which he highlighted the importance given to the agricultural sector in the Union Budget 2023-24 as well as budgets of the past 8-9 years.

On Thursday, he addressed a webinar focused on Green Growth – the first in a series of such 12 post-Budget events being organised by the government for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.