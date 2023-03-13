Budget session 2023 LIVE: Centre's priority to pass Finance Bill in second phase

The second leg of Union Budget 2023 will commence on Monday, after the first half being marred by a series of disruptions over number of issues with Hindenburg report and Adani Group issue being the focal point. Centre's top-most priority this time is to pass the Finance Bill along with a number of other pending bills. A total of 26 bills in Rajya Sabha and 9 bills in Lok Sabha are pending. Most of the second half will be spent on discussing demands for grants to ministries including Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Railways, Health and Culture.

However, the Opposition aims to continue placing adjournment motions to set aside the scheduled business and take up urgent issues. The Enforcement Directorate’s probe on Opposition leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad’s family, the exposure of State Bank of India and LIC to Adani Group, which was accused of stock price manipulation, are some of the key planks for the Opposition parties.

The first half of the budget session, marred with disruptions initially, used 84% of its allotted time in the Lok Sabha and just 56% in the Rajya Sabha.