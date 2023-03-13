Mallikarjun Kharge meets RS Chairman Dhankhar ahead of Union Budget's second leg

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar ahead of the beginning of Union budget's second phase. Seeking Chairman's cooperation, Kharge asserted to him that the Opposition want to discuss ‘every burning issue facing the nation’. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Left) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Right)(Twitter)

“Met @VPIndia, ahead of the forthcoming session of the Parliament to seek his cooperation. We as, Opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the Government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation,” said the official Twitter handle of LoP, Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar called an all-party meeting on the eve of Budget session's second leg and sought cooperation from party leaders for smooth conduct of business in the Parliament as well as opinion of the leaders on two key issues – the role of MPs in trying to curb disruption in House, and whether any information can be allowed under Article 105. Around 15 Opposition parties attended the meeting.

Also read: Budget session resumes, Opposition strategy meet today

Various leaders demanded they be allowed to raise all issues concerning the people and mention the Adani Group in the House when the session resumes. Among those making this demand was CPI leader Binoy Viswam.

The Vice President reiterated his justification to appoint his personal staff in 20 House committees, including all eight department-related standing committees during the meeting.

