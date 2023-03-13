Home / India News / Mallikarjun Kharge meets RS Chairman Dhankhar ahead of Union Budget's second leg

Mallikarjun Kharge meets RS Chairman Dhankhar ahead of Union Budget's second leg

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 13, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called an all-party meeting on the eve of Budget session's second leg and sought cooperation from party leaders for smooth conduct of business in the Parliament

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar ahead of the beginning of Union budget's second phase. Seeking Chairman's cooperation, Kharge asserted to him that the Opposition want to discuss ‘every burning issue facing the nation’.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Left) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Right)(Twitter)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Left) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Right)(Twitter)

Check out Budget session 2023 LIVE updates here

“Met @VPIndia, ahead of the forthcoming session of the Parliament to seek his cooperation. We as, Opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the Government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation,” said the official Twitter handle of LoP, Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar called an all-party meeting on the eve of Budget session's second leg and sought cooperation from party leaders for smooth conduct of business in the Parliament as well as opinion of the leaders on two key issues – the role of MPs in trying to curb disruption in House, and whether any information can be allowed under Article 105. Around 15 Opposition parties attended the meeting.

Also read: Budget session resumes, Opposition strategy meet today

Various leaders demanded they be allowed to raise all issues concerning the people and mention the Adani Group in the House when the session resumes. Among those making this demand was CPI leader Binoy Viswam.

The Vice President reiterated his justification to appoint his personal staff in 20 House committees, including all eight department-related standing committees during the meeting.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
budget 2023 union budget of india union budget + 1 more
budget 2023 union budget of india union budget
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out