‘…like a dictator’: Mallikarjun Kharge reminds PM Modi of China, Korea speeches; slams BJP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for demanding an apology from his party leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks in London, following which there were heated arguments between treasury and Opposition benches. Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, (PTI)

“Those crushing, destroying democracy are talking of saving it… PM Modi is running the government like a dictator and the BJP is talking of saving democracy, the country's pride,” Kharge told the media outside Parliament on the first day of the second leg of the Budget session.

“We are demanding the constitution of JPC on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise this issue, then mics are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House," the lead of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

“Whatever Rahul ji has said about democracy, he raised it in the Rajya Sabha. This is wrong according to the rules,” Kharge claimed.

Shortly after Parliament reconvened, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, after the protesting Opposition leaders rushed to the Well of the House leading to a ruckus. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2pm.

Addressing the lower house, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi started speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in London.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned by the speaker Jagdeep Dhankar as a ruckus was created by protesting Opposition MPs.

Reminding Modi if his statement on foreign soils, Kharge tweeted, “@narendramodi ji I want to remind you of your statement made in China. You said - ‘Earlier, you felt ashamed of being born Indian. Now you feel proud to represent the country.’ Was this not an insult to India and Indians? Tell your Ministers to refresh their memories!”

In another tweet, the Congress leader said, “In South Korea, you had said - ‘There was a time when people used to feel that what sin they committed in their past life which resulted in taking birth in India, is this what you call a country...’ First see the ‘Mirror of Truth’, before lecturing the Congress party!”

Earlier, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal in his speech alleged that Gandhi tried to show the country in a poor light while travelling abroad.

Goyal demanded that Rahul Gandhi should come to the Parliament House and should offer an apology to the members of the house and to the people of India.

