Budget session: AAP MPs to boycott President’s speech in solidarity with farmers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday that its members of Parliament (MPs) would boycott the President’s budget speech scheduled on Friday, in solidarity with farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws.

“AAP has been protesting against the three contentious laws since the day they were introduced in Parliament. The three laws aim at helping industrialists and they are anti-farmer in nature. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has torn a copy of the law in the Assembly, MPs of the party have staged a demonstration near the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, and we have stood with the farmers who have gathered at Singhu and other border points in Delhi. Under the leadership of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party have decided to boycott the President’s speech in Parliament,” said the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a statement.

AAP has three Rajya Sabha MP and one in the Lok Sabha. They had voted against the three laws when they were passed in Parliament in September 2020.

Earlier on Thursday, some other parties had announced a similar boycott of the President’s budget speech.

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to address both the Houses of Parliament on Friday to mark the beginning of the Budget session. The Union Budget will be presented in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.