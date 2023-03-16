Budget session live: Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2pm

Following a daylong adjournment on Wednesday due to protests from both sides, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will reconvene to debate the Union Budget 2023. While the opposition raised demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue, the ruling parties pressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to offer apology on the remarks he made in London.

Similar to the first leg of Union Budget 2023 session, the other half is also plagued by numerous delays. Here we bring minute-to-minute updates from in and out of the parliament.

Today's agenda in Parliament, March 16

In Lok Sabha

1. Committee Reports| Report of the Joint Committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022

2. Financial Business| Discussion and voting on:

(i) Budget 2023-24 for J&K

(ii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 (Second Batch)

(iii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 for J&K

3. Appropriation Bills for introduction, consideration and passing.

In Rajya Sabha

1. Committee Reports| Standing Committees to present reports on Demands for Grants 2023-24

2. Discussion on the Working of Ministries for:

(i) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

(ii) Ministry of Textiles