Budget session highlights: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid ruckus by opposition

Until the third week of the second part of the Parliament session, there was a stalemate in which the opposition demanded JPC on the Adani issue and the Treasury benches demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London. A new row erupted last week after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname case' by a Surat court. The Congress party has been protesting the disqualification across the states, culminating in a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" on Sunday at Rajghat.

Opposition MPs were seen wearing black to Parliament today to protest the Centre's handling of the Adani issue and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

