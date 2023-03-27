Home / India News / Budget session highlights: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid ruckus by opposition

Budget session highlights: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid ruckus by opposition

Updated on Mar 27, 2023 06:04 PM IST

Parliament Budget session 2023 LIVE: In the midst of the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, party MPs planned to protest in Parliament today.

Opposition MPs, wearing black over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, protest in the well of the House during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Opposition MPs, wearing black over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, protest in the well of the House during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023. (PTI)
Until the third week of the second part of the Parliament session, there was a stalemate in which the opposition demanded JPC on the Adani issue and the Treasury benches demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London. A new row erupted last week after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname case' by a Surat court. The Congress party has been protesting the disqualification across the states, culminating in a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" on Sunday at Rajghat.

Opposition MPs were seen wearing black to Parliament today to protest the Centre's handling of the Adani issue and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:15 PM IST

    Lok Sabha approves Finance Bill 2023; House adjourned

    Lok Sabha approves Finance Bill as amended by Rajya Sabha. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    LS proceedings resume amid sloganeering by Oppn

    Lok Sabha proceedings resumed amid protest with slogans by opposition MPs in the House.

  • Mar 27, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge invites Oppn leaders for meeting

    Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has on Monday invited the Opposition Floor Leaders of like-minded parties for a meeting tonight at his residence in Delhi.

  • Mar 27, 2023 02:23 PM IST

    Finance Bill 2023 passed by Rajya Sabha today

    Rajya Sabha on Monday passed Finance Bill 2023 and returned, and adjourned the House till 11 am tomorrow.

  • Mar 27, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023 retuned by Rajya Sabha

    The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023has been considered and returned from the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha last week. The Bill aims to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2023-24.

  • Mar 27, 2023 02:04 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed amid slogans by Oppn MPs

    Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.

  • Mar 27, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Both Houses adjourned amid Oppn MPs protest 

    Within minutes of the commencement of proceedings of both Houses, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and Lok Sabha till 4 pm on Monday, amid Opposition MPs' protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and Adani issue.

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    ‘People would judge them…’: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Oppn protest

    Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaking about opposition's protest over over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi said, “...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight Court's action in the Court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar.”

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Opposition leaders meet underway at Kharge's chamber in Parliament

    Opposition leaders meet is underway at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament building.

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    Congress MPs to meet at 10.30 am 

    Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will convene at the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10.30 am on Monday. According to news agency ANI, Congress leaders would wear black clothes to protest the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.

