Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Budget session: Parliament norms tweaked amid Covid concerns
india news

Budget session: Parliament norms tweaked amid Covid concerns

New Delhi: Seat assignments, shortened zero hour sessions and lawmakers urged to take RT-PCR tests 48 hours before the Budget session -- Parliament authorities have put in place several measures to ensure a smooth session amid the latest surge of the Covid-19 pandemic
New Delhi, Jan 30 (ANI): Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu during a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to review preparations ahead of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Seat assignments, shortened zero hour sessions and lawmakers urged to take RT-PCR tests 48 hours before the Budget session -- Parliament authorities have put in place several measures to ensure a smooth session amid the latest surge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But officials indicated on Sunday that depending on the pandemic situation before the second half of the session, to be held between March 14 and April 8, the session would return to the normal schedule in March.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met on Sunday evening to take stock of the final preparations for the session -- scheduled to start on February 1 -- that is also the longest of the three sessions in the calendar year.

According to a functionary present at the meeting, a limited number of MPs will be seated in their original seats and others wil occupy the gallery, with some sitting in the other House. “Birla suggested that Members of both the Houses may be seated at different locations by name to avoid confusion, crowding and enquiries. This was welcomed by Naidu,” said the functionary, requesting anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

Secretaries general of both the Houses will reach out to the parties to finalise this seating arrangement for their MPs. Seats would be allotted in chambers and galleries of both the Houses based on the strength of parties.

Contrary to earlier speculation,Question Hour would be held daily for 60 minutes but the Rajya Sabha is set to cut down the hour-long Zero Hour by 30 minutes as both Houses will get an hour less in the current arrangement, the official said. Lok Sabha is yet to decide the length of the Zero Hour.

In the 2021 budget session, over 15 hours were spent in discussing the President speech and another eleven hours for budget debate. “This year, we might allot the same time but in the first half of this session, there would also be some time for the government to bring legislations,” said a senior Rajya Sabha official.

Naidu and Birla were also informed that all MPs have been requested to take RTPCR test 48 before the commencement of the Session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP