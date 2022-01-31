Budget Session: President Kovind hails schemes, fight against pandemic

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday listed the government’s achievements amid the Covid-19 crisis, especially steps to fight the pandemic and to aid farmers and women, and called for more hard work to build a modern India by the centenary of independence in 2047.

In his address to a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Parliament’s Budget Session, Kovind began by paying tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. He said the government was laying the foundation for the next 25 years to make the country more self-reliant.

“Today, the country’s achievements and successes are as limitless as the country’s potential and possibilities. These achievements are not of one institution or establishment, these are the collective achievements of more than a billion citizens of our country. These are the fruits of the labour and sweat of billion-plus people,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

“These achievements are milestones in the long journey to achieve our ambitious goals and are our motivations to move forward. In 2047, the country will celebrate its centenary of independence. We have to work hard for building a grand, modern and developed India of that era...We all have a stake, and an equal stake in this journey,” he said.

Noting that this was the third successive year that the country and the world has been affected by Covid-19, he lauded frontline workers, nurses, doctors and scientists for working as a team to help the country cope with the pandemic.

At the same time, the government’s commitment to fighting the Coronavirus is reflected in the country’s massive vaccination programme, under which 150 crore doses of vaccines had been administered in record time, he said.

He said India is now among the countries with the most vaccinated people and this has increased confidence and security among the citizens. Kovind added some 90% of senior citizens had been given one dose of vaccine, and 70% of the eligible had received both doses. Teenagers aged 15-18 years have been included in the vaccination programme and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities are being given “precautionary” doses, the president said.

Eight Covid-19 vaccines have been authorised by the government, and three “made in India” jabs had been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), helping India to play a role around the world in overcoming the pandemic, Kovind said.