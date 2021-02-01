IND USA
Budget will make India healthy and safe, says Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking on the Union budget in Dehradun on Monday
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking on the Union budget in Dehradun on Monday(HT PHOTO)
Budget will make India healthy and safe, says Uttarakhand CM

  Trivendra Singh Rawat said the budget will also develop the medical industry including pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing companies in the country.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:05 PM IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat hailed the Union budget, saying that a "much needed" hike in healthcare will help to make the country "healthy and safe."

"I want to congratulate PM Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting such an inclusive budget amid the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic. The major highlight was the significant hike in the budget allocated to the healthcare sector,” Rawat said at a press conference.

"The budget provision of 2.23 lakh crore for the sector would help to develop the healthcare infrastructure while realising the dream of making the country healthy and safe. This will also develop the whole medical industry including pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing companies in the country. It was a much-needed step which has been taken now," he said.

The CM also commended the provision of 27.1 lakh crore for Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of PM Modi.

"This will help to make the base of our PM's much ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative which will help the country develop more while becoming self-reliant," he said.

Rawat also hailed the 40,000 crore boost in the agriculture sector in the budget saying it will develop the agricultural infrastructure in the country.

"Many significant steps have been taken in the agriculture sector in the budget including connecting 1000 mandis with e-National Market, micro-irrigation fund and others. PM Modi has always been working for the welfare of farmers like no other PM in the past," he said.

He also commended the move to open 100 new Sainik Schools in the country. "It is of great importance for our state which sees a large number of youth going into the army every year. It is also an important step in the education sector."

"Overall, the budget is an inclusive one while focusing on health, welfare of poor and rural development. It will boost the growth of our country," said Rawat.

The Opposition Congress termed the budget as a "very disappointing one."

Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh said, "It has got no relief for the middle-class people who are suffering from price rise in all essential commodities. It comprises mainly privatisation and increasing FDI which makes only the corporates happy."

