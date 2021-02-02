‘Build bridges, not walls,’ says Rahul Gandhi in swipe at Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted four pictures of arrangements to stop protesting farmers from entering Delhi and, in a cryptic message, asked the Narendra Modi government to build bridges with farmers.

“GOI, Build bridges, not walls,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.





His tweet comes at a time that the government-farmers talks over the three controversial farm bills have reached a stalemate after 11 rounds.

Also read | China, crony capitalism figure in Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Budget

The Centre has offered to keep the three bills in abeyance for 18 months but farmers want them to be scrapped.

Gandhi recently offered “100%” support to farmers and advised them to not retract even an inch from their position.

At various entry points in Delhi, the farmers have sat in protests.