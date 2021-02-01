China, crony capitalism figure in Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Budget
After criticising the Centre for what he said was its plan to handover India's assets to “crony capitalists”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on targeted the government over the allocation to the defence sector in the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The finance minister has set aside ₹4.78 lakh crore for military spending in the budget for 2021-22, including ₹1.35 lakh crore for buying weapons and systems. The increase comes at a time when India is locked in a border row with China. The government has also budgeted ₹1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two public sector banks and an insurance company, in the next fiscal.
"China occupied our territory & killed our soldiers. PM spends Diwali with them for PR photo-ops. Why hasn't he increased the Defence Budget for them," Gandhi tweeted. "Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi government plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," he said moments after the presentation of the Union Budget.
Sitharaman hit back at Gandhi's claim that the Budget favours crony capitalists, saying the Congress-ruled government in Kerala in the past had handed over a port in the state to one of the businessmen. The finance minister also said he repeats this particular question every 15 days. "The party which even today does not know to explain if I take one example of Kerala under Congress giving away seaport development on an invitation basis to one of the crony capitalists that he is talking about," she said.
"Can he (Gandhi) explain as to how for developing Vizhinjam port a crony capitalist, I would not call him that but he uses that word, was invited by the Congress party," she said.
She was referring to the invitation to the Adani Group, who Gandhi referred to as crony capitalist friends of the Modi government, to develop the Vizhinjam port in the southern state. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, had formally begun developing the international transhipment project in Vizhinjam in December 2015.
Also read | Budget lays the strong foundation for Self-Reliant India: Rajnath Singh
Gandhi’s Congress party also said the Union Budget was a "let down like never before" and claimed that it will unravel soon as it described the financial document as one that has deceived the people of India, especially the poor, the working class, migrants and farmers. The party also described the imposition of cess on petrol and diesel in the budget as a "vengeful act" against the thousands of farmers who took out the tractor rally.
The Congress party said it was a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription" and that Sitharaman could have been "brave" by extending help to the poor, but chose to be "timid".
Also read | India spent ₹20,776 crore on emergency defence purchase amid border row
Before Sitharaman presented the budget, Gandhi had also said it should provide support to small and medium enterprises, farmers and workers, and generate employment. Gandhi had also demanded an increase in healthcare budget and hike in defence expenditure to safeguard the country's borders. "Budget 2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase defence expenditure to safeguard borders," he had tweeted.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rural budget gets 10% hike, livelihood scheme gets 48% jump in fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Sitharaman quotes Tagore, talks of cricket to drive her point home
- While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar seems to be a personal favourite with Sitharaman, she quoted Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, crony capitalism figure in Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Fitness test of old vehicles should take place at earlier intervals
- "While SIAM awaits the details of the vehicle scrappage scheme, it hopes and requests that fitness testing and certification should be much earlier and at frequent intervals to ensure safety, environment friendliness and fuel saving," SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s $500 billion budget to spur growth leaves little for the poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: RSS offshoots frown at increased FDI and disinvestment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt expects Rs18,000 crore investment in electronics sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget: 2 PSU banks, 1 insurance firm to be privatised, LIC IPO this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget's focus on poll-bound states': Amarinder Singh slams Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget marginally raises spending for the ‘agriculture and allied activities’ sector by 2%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1.1 crore for railways, allocation for education slashed by 6.13%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya CM lauds Budget 2021, for Congress, it is a 'disappointment'
- State Congress Committee president and former CM Kamal Nath said the budget had nothing exciting to boost the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox