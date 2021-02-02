IND USA
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as Delhi Police intensify checking after closing the border amid farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on February 1. (PTI)
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as Delhi Police intensify checking after closing the border amid farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on February 1. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers' protest: Barricaded roads lead to massive snarls in Delhi

Security was further enhanced in the city in anticipation of trouble by thousands of protesters who are camping on Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:27 AM IST

Commuters in Delhi continued to have a harrowing time on Tuesday as the police kept several roads heavily barricaded and diverted traffic from many points even as the closure of several border points due to the farmers’ protest led to massive snarls on roads around those points.

Senior police officers who spoke on condition of anonymity said security was further enhanced in the city in anticipation of trouble by thousands of protesters who are camping on Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws. On Republic Day, farmers took out a tractor rally, clashed with the police at several points and barged into Red Fort.

Also read | Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6

Massive traffic jams were reported from the eastern, southern and central parts of Delhi which were worsened by the closure of the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border, Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-9, and NH-24. The closure of almost all the lanes of NH-24 resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city.

“Ghazipur border is closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli,Paper Market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, IP extention, NH 24. Please commute from other borders,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

The alternative routes on account of the closure of the Ghazipur border included Anand Vihar, Chilla, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

“Singhu, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders are closed. Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open. Please take alternate routes. Traffic is heavy and diverted from NH44. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44,” the traffic police added.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as Delhi Police intensify checking after closing the border amid farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on February 1. (PTI)
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as Delhi Police intensify checking after closing the border amid farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on February 1. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Barricaded roads lead to massive snarls in Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Security was further enhanced in the city in anticipation of trouble by thousands of protesters who are camping on Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws
