Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6
Farmer union leaders Monday announced a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ for three hours on February 6 calling for the blockade of state and national highways to protest against the suspension of internet and heavy barricading at agitation spots and to push for their demands on the repeal of three farm laws passed by Centre in September. The announcements were made by Samyukta Kisan Morcha during a press conference at the Singhu border agitation spot following a meeting in the day.
Balbir Singh Rajewal, farmer leader of SKM, said the meeting involved discussion on arrest and harassment of young farmers by police, no trace of farmers whose tractors were seized during Republic Day, suspension of mobile internet and electricity, and barricading roads around and leading up to the protest spots.
“Farmers coming to join the agitation by trains are also being harassed. We want to protest against all these atrocities and so will do a three-hour chakka jam on February 6 across the nation. These will be on the national and state highways,” he said. “Government has also reduced allocation for the agriculture sector in the budget and we will be protesting against that as well.”
Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said, “People had hoped that they would keep something for farmers during this budget as it is being announced during the agitation. The government had reduced allocation for agriculture and allied sectors by ₹6,000 crore. In terms of percentage, the reduction in the allocation has been from 5.1% last year to 4.3% this year.”
